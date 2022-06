A public library in Maryland held a fundraiser that left a lasting impression In Anne Arundel County, book lovers had a chance to get literary-themed tattoos from the Lucky Bird tattoo shop. Forty percent of the proceeds went toward funding for the library's branches.

