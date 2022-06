TV review: 'Only Murders in the Building' begins its 2nd season on Hulu The show is even more confident in its second season — building on the surprising chemistry among the series' stars: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Television TV review: 'Only Murders in the Building' begins its 2nd season on Hulu TV review: 'Only Murders in the Building' begins its 2nd season on Hulu Listen · 3:45 3:45 The show is even more confident in its second season — building on the surprising chemistry among the series' stars: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor