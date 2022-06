'Reality' podcasts draw on the appeal of reality TV — with mixed results The podcast world is abundant with shows about reality TV. Now a few podcasts are trying to capitalize on reality TV popularity more directly, by emulating the genre's conceits, mechanics and style.

Pop Culture 'Reality' podcasts draw on the appeal of reality TV — with mixed results 'Reality' podcasts draw on the appeal of reality TV — with mixed results Listen · 7:57 7:57 The podcast world is abundant with shows about reality TV. Now a few podcasts are trying to capitalize on reality TV popularity more directly, by emulating the genre's conceits, mechanics and style. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor