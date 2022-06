Former aide said Trump tried to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in latest hearing A former White House aide said Trump planned to visit the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. When staff stopped those plans Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine.

