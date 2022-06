51 immigrants are dead in the worst known human smuggling catastrophe in modern U.S. Federal authorities are investigating the deaths of 51 immigrants. Most of the bodies were found Monday in the oven-like trailer of an 18-wheeler abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.

Federal authorities are investigating the deaths of 51 immigrants. Most of the bodies were found Monday in the oven-like trailer of an 18-wheeler abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.