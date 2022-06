Russia is facing a huge geopolitical price for its invasion of Ukraine Russia has won significant ground on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine but a growing number of experts say the growing costs to Moscow's military, economy and stature far outweigh the gains.

World Russia is facing a huge geopolitical price for its invasion of Ukraine Russia is facing a huge geopolitical price for its invasion of Ukraine Listen · 3:57 3:57 Russia has won significant ground on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine but a growing number of experts say the growing costs to Moscow's military, economy and stature far outweigh the gains. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor