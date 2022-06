What the former White House aide's testimony could mean for the Jan. 6 investigation Tuesday's surprise hearing of the Jan. 6 committee came with some explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson. She was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

National What the former White House aide's testimony could mean for the Jan. 6 investigation What the former White House aide's testimony could mean for the Jan. 6 investigation Listen · 4:44 4:44 Tuesday's surprise hearing of the Jan. 6 committee came with some explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson. She was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor