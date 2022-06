Turkey has dropped its objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO NATO leades say Turkey has dropped its objection to Finland and Sweden being invited into the alliance — one of the most significant reactions by the West so far to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

World Turkey has dropped its objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO Turkey has dropped its objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO Listen · 3:35 3:35 NATO leades say Turkey has dropped its objection to Finland and Sweden being invited into the alliance — one of the most significant reactions by the West so far to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor