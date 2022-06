Germany aims to offset living costs and gas demand with discounted public transport This summer, one can travel in Germany on public transportation for less than $10 a month. It's part of a government package to tackle the soaring cost of living by using more public transportation.

Germany aims to offset living costs and gas demand with discounted public transport

This summer, one can travel in Germany on public transportation for less than $10 a month. It's part of a government package to tackle the soaring cost of living by using more public transportation.