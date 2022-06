Catholic Charities official visits with survivors of migrant smuggling tragedy Fifty-one migrants died after being trapped in a tractor-trailer in Texas. NPR's A Martinez talks to Antonio Fernandez, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio about the survivors.

National Catholic Charities official visits with survivors of migrant smuggling tragedy Catholic Charities official visits with survivors of migrant smuggling tragedy Listen · 2:43