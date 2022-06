Michigan organization launches the country's first wheelchair dance competition Dance Mobility's Adapted Ballroom Dance Competition is giving amputees and mobility-challenged people a chance to be center stage. Paralympic medalist Cheryl Angelelli created the group.

