Did any of what Hutchinson said create a case for criminal wrong-doing against Trump? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, about the ramifications of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Law
Listen · 5:34