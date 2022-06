Abortion access in D.C., may be up to the GOP majority on Capitol Hill The Supreme Court's decision about abortion is now decided by each individual state. But that's of little comfort to the 700,000 residents of Washington, D.C.

National Abortion access in D.C., may be up to the GOP majority on Capitol Hill Abortion access in D.C., may be up to the GOP majority on Capitol Hill Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court's decision about abortion is now decided by each individual state. But that's of little comfort to the 700,000 residents of Washington, D.C. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor