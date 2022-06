A district attorney in Texas says he won't prosecute abortion crimes NPR's A Martínez talks to José Garza, district attorney for Travis County, about the state of abortion access in Texas, and why he vowed to not prosecute those who seek, provide or support abortions.

Audio will be available later today.