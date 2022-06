Federal prosecutors want R. Kelly to be sentenced to 25 years in prison R. Kelly will be sentenced in a New York courtroom on Wednesday. The disgraced R&B star was found guilty of crimes including violating the Mann Act, an anti-sex trafficking law.

