Secretary Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister Albares on new NATO Strategic Concept NPR's Michel Martin moderates a panel with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares at the NATO Public Forum in Madrid about Ukraine and immigration.

Politics Secretary Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister Albares on new NATO Strategic Concept Secretary Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister Albares on new NATO Strategic Concept Listen · 5:33 5:33 NPR's Michel Martin moderates a panel with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares at the NATO Public Forum in Madrid about Ukraine and immigration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor