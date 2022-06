Ben & Jerry's' corporate owner found a workaround to sell ice cream in the West Bank The corporate owner of Ben & Jerry's has made a deal to keep selling ice cream in Israel and its West Bank settlements, working around an attempt by the ice cream maker to protest Israeli occupation.

Business Ben & Jerry's' corporate owner found a workaround to sell ice cream in the West Bank Ben & Jerry's' corporate owner found a workaround to sell ice cream in the West Bank Listen · 2:23 2:23 The corporate owner of Ben & Jerry's has made a deal to keep selling ice cream in Israel and its West Bank settlements, working around an attempt by the ice cream maker to protest Israeli occupation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor