The deaths of migrants in San Antonio has put a spotlight on the immigration issue The deaths of 53 smuggled in a semi-truck in Texas have thrown immigration into headlines ahead of midterms. Republicans blame Biden for loosening Trump's policies. Immigrant advocates fault Title 42.

Politics The deaths of migrants in San Antonio has put a spotlight on the immigration issue The deaths of migrants in San Antonio has put a spotlight on the immigration issue Listen · 4:06 4:06 The deaths of 53 smuggled in a semi-truck in Texas have thrown immigration into headlines ahead of midterms. Republicans blame Biden for loosening Trump's policies. Immigrant advocates fault Title 42. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor