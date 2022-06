Thousands of migrants at the border will be affected by 'Remain in Mexico' decision NPR's A Martinez talks to Kevin Johnson of the University of California, Davis Law School about what a Supreme Court ruling on the Remain in Mexico policy could mean for migrants living on the border.

