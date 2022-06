Radio mystery: Canadian station plays Rage Against the Machine song nonstop Soft rock Kiss Radio played the song "Killing in the Name" over and over again. All listener requests were denied. And there was no on-air explanation for why the song was on a loop.

Radio mystery: Canadian station plays Rage Against the Machine song nonstop Soft rock Kiss Radio played the song "Killing in the Name" over and over again. All listener requests were denied. And there was no on-air explanation for why the song was on a loop.