'Tahrir's Youth' follows the trajectories of some young revolutionaries in Egypt NPR's Leila Fadel talks to author Rusha Latif, who embedded herself with Egyptian revolutionaries, and writes about what the world can learn from a defeated revolt in Tahrir's Youth.

Author Interviews 'Tahrir's Youth' follows the trajectories of some young revolutionaries in Egypt 'Tahrir's Youth' follows the trajectories of some young revolutionaries in Egypt Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to author Rusha Latif, who embedded herself with Egyptian revolutionaries, and writes about what the world can learn from a defeated revolt in Tahrir's Youth. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor