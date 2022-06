Tensions are on the rise between Russian and Europe's Baltic region The Kremlin is threatening to retaliate against NATO member state Lithuania, after the Baltic state decided to block some goods into a Russian territory known as Kaliningrad.

Europe Tensions are on the rise between Russian and Europe's Baltic region Tensions are on the rise between Russian and Europe's Baltic region Listen · 3:43 3:43 The Kremlin is threatening to retaliate against NATO member state Lithuania, after the Baltic state decided to block some goods into a Russian territory known as Kaliningrad. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor