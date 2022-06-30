The Stanley Cup trophy is delivered to the wrong address

A car pulled into Dmitri Rudenko's driveway in Denver, and inside the car's trunk was the Stanley Cup. The delivery was intended for Rudenko's neighbor, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Dmitri Rudenko was in his home in Denver on Monday when a car pulled into his driveway. When the driver opened the trunk, Rudenko immediately recognized what was inside - the Stanley Cup, the actual trophy. The delivery was actually intended for Rudenko's neighbor, Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog. The Avalanche won the cup this year. Tradition is each player gets to have it for a day. But Rudenko's husband was allowed to lift it before it was sent on its way. It's MORNING EDITION.

