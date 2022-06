The Stanley Cup trophy is delivered to the wrong address A car pulled into Dmitri Rudenko's driveway in Denver, and inside the car's trunk was the Stanley Cup. The delivery was intended for Rudenko's neighbor, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

The Stanley Cup trophy is delivered to the wrong address