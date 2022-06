Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is sworn in as the Philippines 17th president The namesake son of an ousted dictator took the presidential oath in Manila after one of the greatest political comebacks in recent history. Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte was at the ceremony.

