Did the Trump camp help far-right militia groups plan the Jan. 6 attack? New York Times journalist Alan Feuer says some members of Trump's inner circle have close ties to the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, whose leaders have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

Politics Did the Trump camp help far-right militia groups plan the Jan. 6 attack? Did the Trump camp help far-right militia groups plan the Jan. 6 attack? Listen · 42:38 42:38 New York Times journalist Alan Feuer says some members of Trump's inner circle have close ties to the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, whose leaders have been charged with seditious conspiracy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor