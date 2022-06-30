Staying grounded after Roe v. Wade; plus let's talk about fat liberation

Enlarge this image toggle caption Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court gutted abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade. For those who have been in the trenches of the reproductive justice movement — people who saw this coming — is there anything left to feel hopeful about? Guest host B.A. Parker chats with four young organizers about their stories and their plans for the future.



Plus, Parker talks with cultural critic and writer Clarkisha Kent about navigating body positivity discourse as Black women and how the movement has strayed from its more radical origins in fat liberation. Kent's forthcoming book Fat Off, Fat On: A Big Bitch Manifesto comes out in 2023.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner and Janet Woojeong Lee. Our intern is Ehianeta Arheghan. Our editors are Jessica Mendoza and Quinn O'Toole. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.