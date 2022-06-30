1A Remaking America: The Definition Of A Constitutional Right

Enlarge this image toggle caption SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that established a constitutional right to abortion. The decision could lead to abortion bans in half of U.S. states.

In response, states like California are moving to amend their constitutions to include abortion rights. Now, citizens and lawmakers are thinking about what defines a constitutional right and how different interpretations of the constitutions affect those rights.

What comes next after the reversal of Roe? What changes can be made to the constitution?

Olatunde Johnson, Elie Mystal, and Brandon Stracener join us for the conversation.



This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.