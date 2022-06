Thousands have been sent to the hospital due to Japan's blistering heatwave Japan is sweltering amid a blistering heatwave not seen in decades. As the country deals with an energy crunch, Japanese businesses are trying to save energy by turning lights down and thermostats up.

