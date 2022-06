Immigration advocates are cheering the Supreme Court's decision on 'Remain in Mexico' The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration in a major immigration ruling. The Court says the government can roll back the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy implemented by President Trump.

National Immigration advocates are cheering the Supreme Court's decision on 'Remain in Mexico' Immigration advocates are cheering the Supreme Court's decision on 'Remain in Mexico' Listen · 4:38 4:38 The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration in a major immigration ruling. The Court says the government can roll back the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy implemented by President Trump.