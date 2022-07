Details of a Chicano activist's mysterious death are unraveled in a podcast A new podcast — Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary — tells the story of a Chicano student-led protest movement in California, and organizer Oscar Gomez's mysterious death.

A new podcast — Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary — tells the story of a Chicano student-led protest movement in California, and organizer Oscar Gomez's mysterious death.