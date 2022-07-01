Accessibility links
The mysterious death of Oscar Gomez, unraveled A new podcast — Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary — tells the story of a Chicano student-led protest movement in California, and organizer Oscar Gomez's mysterious death.

Details of a Chicano activist's mysterious death are unraveled in a new podcast

Adolfo Guzman-Lopez

Natalie Paredes, left, and Oscar Gomez in 1992, two years before his death. Courtesy of Natalie Paredes hide caption

Courtesy of Natalie Paredes

Natalie Paredes, left, and Oscar Gomez in 1992, two years before his death.

Courtesy of Natalie Paredes

It was the early '90s and a voice piercing through the airwaves at a student radio station in Davis, California, galvanized the growing Chicano movement.

Imperfect Paradise show art
Courtesy of LAist Studios

Within a few years, that man would be dead.

His voice silenced.

His name was Oscar Gomez and his body was found at the bottom of a massive bluff in Santa Barbara.

KPCC/LAist's Adolfo Guzman-Lopez has been unraveling the details of his mysterious death and the legacy he left behind, in a new podcast — Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary.



Find more at LAist.com.