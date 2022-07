The Supreme Court curbs the EPA's power to protect the environment The Supreme Court limited the ways in which the EPA could regulate greenhouse gas pollution from power plants, jeopardizing President Biden's goal for an emissions-free power sector by 2035.

The Supreme Court curbs the EPA's power to protect the environment

The Supreme Court limited the ways in which the EPA could regulate greenhouse gas pollution from power plants, jeopardizing President Biden's goal for an emissions-free power sector by 2035.