A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered A fully intact Burger King from the 80s has been sitting behind a wall at Wilmington's Concord Mall since it was abandoned in 2009. Mall officials say they'll transform the space into a retro eatery.

Business A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered Listen · 0:28 0:28 A fully intact Burger King from the 80s has been sitting behind a wall at Wilmington's Concord Mall since it was abandoned in 2009. Mall officials say they'll transform the space into a retro eatery. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor