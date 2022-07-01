Suitcases, secret lists, and Citizens United
Fifty years ago, five burglars were caught breaking into the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. It was one of the most infamous moments in American political history.
But there's a corner of that scandal you probably haven't heard about, one with far-reaching impact.
When a D.C. lawyer learned the burglars were paid in part by secret donations to the Nixon campaign, he launched a hunt for answers. His work helped make huge changes in how we pay for elections. But it also had very unintended consequences, ultimately leading to the multi-billion dollar elections of today.
