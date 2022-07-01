Suitcases, secret lists, and Citizens United

Enlarge this image Charles W. Harrity/AP Charles W. Harrity/AP

Fifty years ago, five burglars were caught breaking into the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. It was one of the most infamous moments in American political history.

But there's a corner of that scandal you probably haven't heard about, one with far-reaching impact.

When a D.C. lawyer learned the burglars were paid in part by secret donations to the Nixon campaign, he launched a hunt for answers. His work helped make huge changes in how we pay for elections. But it also had very unintended consequences, ultimately leading to the multi-billion dollar elections of today.

