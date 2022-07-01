#2253: The Engine Oil Thief : The Best of Car Talk Nancy from Colorado has a thirsty engine. Her GMC Jimmy consumes a quart of oil every 200 miles. Her local dealership is running out of ideas and they are starting to doubt Nancy's veracity to the point that they have sealed the engine shut after adding dye to the oil to see if it indeed is leaking. Nancy thinks they suspect her of sabotaging her own engine! Can our boys make sense of this one? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2253: The Engine Oil Thief #2253: The Engine Oil Thief Listen · 37:42 37:42 Nancy from Colorado has a thirsty engine. Her GMC Jimmy consumes a quart of oil every 200 miles. Her local dealership is running out of ideas and they are starting to doubt Nancy's veracity to the point that they have sealed the engine shut after adding dye to the oil to see if it indeed is leaking. Nancy thinks they suspect her of sabotaging her own engine! Can our boys make sense of this one? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.