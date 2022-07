Fourth of July fireworks canceled due to pyrotechnician shortage Some fireworks companies are still reeling after the pandemic hit the industry hard. Due to a pyrotechnician shortage, some cities and towns are rescheduling or canceling their July Fourth fireworks.

Fourth of July fireworks canceled due to pyrotechnician shortage Some fireworks companies are still reeling after the pandemic hit the industry hard. Due to a pyrotechnician shortage, some cities and towns are rescheduling or canceling their July Fourth fireworks.