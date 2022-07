It's Bobby Bonilla Day, the day each year the Mets pay the former player $1.2 million Each year on July 1, the New York Mets must send a $1.2 million check to an All Star player named Bobby Bonilla. The strange thing is: Bonilla hasn't played baseball in over 20 years.

Economy It's Bobby Bonilla Day, the day each year the Mets pay the former player $1.2 million It's Bobby Bonilla Day, the day each year the Mets pay the former player $1.2 million Listen · 3:21 3:21 Each year on July 1, the New York Mets must send a $1.2 million check to an All Star player named Bobby Bonilla. The strange thing is: Bonilla hasn't played baseball in over 20 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor