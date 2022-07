A seismic shakeup in college sports as UCLA and USC join Big Ten A college sports seismic shakeup is underway with UCLA and the USC bolting the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten. The move consolidates power between two super conferences and portends more changes.

