Obituaries A niece remembers her beloved uncle, lost to COVID, with Elvis Presley A niece remembers her beloved uncle, lost to COVID, with Elvis Presley Audio will be available later today. Elida Lozano remembers her uncle, Gerald Thomas, who died of COVID-19 in December 2021. Thomas loved listening to music and encouraged Lozano to go to college.