WNBA star Brittney Griner begins trial in Moscow over drug charges Russian prosecutors outlined drug charges against WNBA star Brittney Griner when her trial started in Moscow on Friday. The Biden administration says she's being wrongly detained.

Russian prosecutors outlined drug charges against WNBA star Brittney Griner when her trial started in Moscow on Friday. The Biden administration says she's being wrongly detained.