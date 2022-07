Climate change is threatening thousands of years of winemaking in Turkey Climate change is posing challenges to vintners in Turkey, endangering the future of an ancient industry.

Climate Climate change is threatening thousands of years of winemaking in Turkey Climate change is threatening thousands of years of winemaking in Turkey Listen · 3:47 3:47 Climate change is posing challenges to vintners in Turkey, endangering the future of an ancient industry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor