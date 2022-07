Revenge travel is here. Not all tourist destinations are ready Revenge travel is here - Americans "sticking it to COVID" by going on holiday regardless of the risks. One of the major destinations it seems this summer is Italy. Where the crowds are growing so big that some tourists can't see the major sights.

Listen · 3:45