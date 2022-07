What the Supreme Court's EPA ruling will mean for the agency's goals The Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate emissions. NPR's Michel Martin asks former EPA head William K. Reilly how that will impact the agency's goals.

What the Supreme Court's EPA ruling will mean for the agency's goals What the Supreme Court's EPA ruling will mean for the agency's goals Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate emissions. NPR's Michel Martin asks former EPA head William K. Reilly how that will impact the agency's goals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor