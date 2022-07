Airplanes shooting lasers sounds sci-fi, but in Colorado, it's just science Laser technology is being used to more accurately measure mountain snowpack — crucial information for farmers and water managers in drought-stricken areas like the Colorado River Basin.

Climate Airplanes shooting lasers sounds sci-fi, but in Colorado, it's just science Airplanes shooting lasers sounds sci-fi, but in Colorado, it's just science Listen · 3:50 3:50 Laser technology is being used to more accurately measure mountain snowpack — crucial information for farmers and water managers in drought-stricken areas like the Colorado River Basin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor