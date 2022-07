Minnesota legalized THC edibles and infused drinks ... by accident? NPR's Shannon Bond speaks to reporter Ryan Faircloth of The Star Tribune about the legalization of edibles and drinks infused with the cannabis ingredient THC in Minnesota.

National Minnesota legalized THC edibles and infused drinks ... by accident?