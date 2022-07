News brief: Akron police shooting, Ukraine's Luhansk region, air travel woes Akron police release bodycam video of the Jayland Walker shooting. Russia says it now controls one of two eastern regions in Ukraine. Airlines struggle to accommodate high demand this holiday weekend.

National News brief: Akron police shooting, Ukraine's Luhansk region, air travel woes News brief: Akron police shooting, Ukraine's Luhansk region, air travel woes Listen · 11:18 11:18 Akron police release bodycam video of the Jayland Walker shooting. Russia says it now controls one of two eastern regions in Ukraine. Airlines struggle to accommodate high demand this holiday weekend. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor