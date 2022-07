Bodycam video doesn't show Walker making a threatening move, family lawyer says The family of Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, says a video released by police was "brutal." NPR's Leila Fadel talks to the family's lawyer Bobby DiCello.

Law Bodycam video doesn't show Walker making a threatening move, family lawyer says Bodycam video doesn't show Walker making a threatening move, family lawyer says Listen · 5:16 5:16 The family of Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, says a video released by police was "brutal." NPR's Leila Fadel talks to the family's lawyer Bobby DiCello. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor