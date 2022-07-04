A letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 is returning to public view

The letter was considered lost from the Massachusetts archives decades ago. It's on holiday display at the Commonwealth Museum — next to the state's original copy of the Declaration of Independence.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For this July 4, a letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 is returning to public view. It was considered lost - stolen, actually - from the Massachusetts Archives decades ago. Now it's back and on holiday display at the Commonwealth Museum next to Massachusetts's original copy of the Declaration of Independence. Hamilton's impassioned plea to the Marquis de Lafayette warns of a British threat in Rhode Island. Broadway sequel, anyone? It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.