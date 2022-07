A letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 is returning to public view The letter was considered lost from the Massachusetts archives decades ago. It's on holiday display at the Commonwealth Museum — next to the state's original copy of the Declaration of Independence.

A letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 is returning to public view The letter was considered lost from the Massachusetts archives decades ago. It's on holiday display at the Commonwealth Museum — next to the state's original copy of the Declaration of Independence.